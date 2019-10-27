Cindy Kimberly Sizzles In Sexy Halloween Costume

The model dressed up as the Countess from 'American Horror Story: Hotel.'

Cindy Kimberly seems to have gotten into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday, October 26, the stunner took to Instagram to share a sexy, seasonally appropriate clip for her 5.8 million followers to enjoy.

The Instagram video shows Cindy standing in a hallway, showing off her Halloween costume. The model dressed up as Lady Gaga‘s character, Countess Elizabeth Johnson, from American Horror Story: Hotel. Cindy looked quite convincing as the 112-year-old bloodthirsty hotel owner. She sizzled in an unbuttoned white blouse and a fake-blood-soaked nude bra. She also wore The Countess’ glamorous accessories, including a crystal choker necklace and a pair of Chanel earrings.

For the costume, Cindy smeared fake blood on her neck, chest, and stomach. She sported an icy blond wig and seemingly bleached her eyebrows. Her makeup, including a cut crease eyeshadow look and bold red lipstick, was convincingly similar to what the character wore.

Throughout the duration of the video, Cindy gazed seductively into the camera. The clip ends with the Instagram influencer flirtatiously winking and sticking out her tongue.

The video was paired with the song “Tear You Apart” by She Wants Revenge.

Fans were floored by the video and flooded the comments section with compliments.

“WHAT THE F*** UR STUNNING,” wrote a passionate fan.

“How are you this unreal,” added another admirer.

“Fabulous as f***,” said a different follower, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg best costume I’ve seen so far,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model also shared a series of spooky snaps that showcased her bloody costume. In the first image, Cindy posed against a white wall with her hand on her head. The following photo was a close-up picture of Cindy’s flawless makeup. For the next snap, Cindy posed with her friend, singer Lo Nightly, who was dressed as Katerina Petrova from the hit CW show, The Vampire Diaries. The final images were screencaps from AHS: Hotel.

In the caption, Cindy quoted one of The Countess’ most iconic lines from the show, writing, “your boy has a jawline for days.”

Loading...

Fans seemed to love the creepy post, as it quickly racked up more than 360,000 likes.

Cindy appears to be a fan of Halloween. Earlier this week, the stunner uploaded a provocative picture of herself in a sexy angel costume. The beauty opted to go topless, wearing only a pair of angel wings and lace underwear.

To see more of Cindy, be sure to check out her Instagram account.