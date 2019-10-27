Kentucky Man Says A Strange Piece Of Machinery Fell From The Sky Into His Home, FAA Says It’s Not From A Plane

'Seems to me that they should be able to trace the bar code on this thing to see where it came from,' said the homeowner.

A Kentucky man is still looking for answers after a strange piece of machinery crashed though his house. Nobody seems to be able to identify the source of the big object, USA Today reports.

Earlier this month, Tommy Woosley returned to his mobile home in rural Mercer County after having been out of town. As he told The Louisville Courier-Journal at the time, when he arrived home he saw that an exterior wall had been damaged. He went inside to investigate, and the he found a mysterious object, “just lying there.” Woosley would later determine that the object had not only damaged an exterior wall, but the object also damaged some plumbing in his bathroom.

The object has been described as being cylindrical and roughly equivalent in the shape of a car’s shock absorber, albeit smaller by about 10 inches, heavy for its size, and accompanied by a ripped piece of rusted metal that had been extended on one end. The object bears markings that appear to be the letters Y, P, Z, as well as other markings as well as a bar code.

At first, Woosley thought someone had thrown the object, but few if any humans can throw something like that with enough force to actually penetrate an exterior wall.

Woosley did not immediately notify authorities, but instead(figuratively) slept on it before making phone calls the next morning.

Unfortunately, answers haven’t been forthcoming.

After a weeks-long investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency determined that the object didn’t come from an aircraft.

It’s almost certainly not from an alien spacecraft, either, that is unless an alien civilization has adopted the Roman alphabet and bar-code technology.

A Norfolk & Southern railroad track runs nearby, but a representative from the railroad’s management confirmed that damage to Woosley’s home “was not caused by part of a Norfolk Southern engine or any [Norfolk Southern] device. Norfolk Southern was not involved.”

The nearest military base is 200 miles away from Woosley’s house, and a representative from the base said that the object did not come from there, either.

Woosley is perplexed as to why the most compelling piece of evidence on the object — a bar code — hasn’t yielded answers.

“Seems to me that they should be able to trace the bar code on this thing to see where it came from,” Woosley said.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that the the object is a bit of space junk that, against all odds, made its way to a populated area. The vast majority of space junk that falls back to Earth burns up in the atmosphere. Since roughly three quarters of the planet is covered by oceans, and since much of the land is not occupied by humans, the odds of a piece of space junk landing in a populated area are super small.