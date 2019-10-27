Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Derriere In A NSFW Pose, And Fans Are Going Wild

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez has just been declared to have the best derriere in the world… again. Though she won the Brazilian Miss BumBum contest in 2015, she recently reclaimed her title — and on a global scale. The 2019 competition was international, and despite the even larger number of competitors, Suzy still reigned supreme.

With such a prestigious posterior, it’s little surprise that the brunette beauty has been open about flaunting her asset. Earlier this weekend, she offered a close-up of her derriere, much to her fans’ delight. But in her most recent post, she upped the ante, spreading her legs with her back to the camera to give her audience a view that leaves very little to the imagination.

In the shot, Suzy poses against a royal blue tufted sofa. She is squatting down, back to the camera. Wearing just a tiny black thong, her pose highlights the ampleness and curves of her famous derriere. Suzy completed the look with a black caged bra and a pair of black booties.

Her long brown hair is styled straight and sleek, and falls down past her waist. In addition, a tattoo of a cross is visible on the back of her calf.

Fans predictably went wild over the shot, quickly awarding it over 43,000 likes and more than 650 comments. This makes the picture one of Suzy’s most popular to date.

“Beautiful curves,” raved one fan, adding several smiling face emoji.

“ANGEL,” proclaimed another.

Many other comments were either in Spanish or Portuguese, or simply consisted of emoji.

It was not the only upload over the weekend that had sent the pulses of her fans racing. She also filmed herself in front of the mirror, showing off her fabulous figure while at the gym. For attire, Suzy wore a black sports bra that featured a very low v-neckline that was sure to flaunt her cleavage.

The Brazilian beauty then paired the sports bra with a pair of multicolored booty shorts. The shorts are very short, showcasing her toned thighs. The ruching at the sides emphasizes her incredible hourglass figure. The ensemble also reveals her washboard abs, begotten thanks to her dedication to fitness.

In the short clip, she twists her hips slightly to show off multiple angles of her body, no doubt to the delight of her followers.

The video was played over 44,000 times and earned over 11,000 likes and more than 130 comments.

“Wow Wow,” wrote one user, with two heart-eye and one kissing face emoji.

“I love you,” added another, including a red heart.