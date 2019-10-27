Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In A Sheer-Paneled, Cupped Princess Jasmine Costume

Chanel West Coast looked smoking hot dressed up in an Aladdin-inspired costume for her Instagram stories last night. She didn’t announce her attendance at a Halloween party, but she was definitely looking ready to roll up to one.

Chanel modeled an eye-catching and curve-flaunting ensemble that took on the Disney movie’s Princess Jasmine character. The rapper was technically rocking a one-piece ensemble, although a sexy sheer-paneled detail at the waist gave it a two-piece feel.

The Ridiculousness star was wearing a baby blue and satin bustier topped with a cap-sleeved shrug that had intricate gold piping around the shoulders. The fitted bustier was cut low, showcasing her cleavage, while tassels and a jewel at the center of her chest spiced up the top.

The regal hues continued down across a sheer stomach panel and on to a pair of coordinating, wide-legged pants in the same blue shade as the bustier. Swirl prints in gold drew the eye down her trim legs.

Chanel completed the costume with gold high-heeled sandals and a fitted headband that matched the two-toned ensemble. Drop earrings in gold topped off the bling. Chanel did not scrimp on the makeup, either. The 31-year-old wore a full face of cosmetics with foundation, heavy eyeshadow, plus gloss on her lips.

It is safe to say that the entire outfit was a head-turner.

In a series of video clips, she showed off her costume with a little hip shaking reminiscent of Middle Eastern belly dancing. There were also stories showing Chanel taking selfies while flaunting her cleavage as she danced.

Chanel’s stories also showed her busting out some moves in a party setting. Unlike a recent Instagram story from Chanel attending Paris Hilton’s Halloween bash, though, this story offered no clue as to where Chanel was.

Chanel wouldn’t be the first famous face to have channeled Princess Jasmine. Kim Kardashian has done it with a more revealing finish, as has Paris Hilton. Jasmine Tookes and Chrissy Teigen have also dressed up as the much-loved Disney princess.

West Coast is definitely a chameleon when it comes to her looks. She adopts a completely different vibe for each of her music releases, and she nails each one. “Sharon Stoned” had Chanel in dominatrix mode via a black leather corset and peroxide blond hair. Meanwhile, “Old Fashioned” went down the Western route as West Coast sported a cowgirl ensemble complete with fringe.