T.I. Gushes Over Wife Tiny Harris’ Figure On His Podcast, Calls Her ‘Pleasantly Plump’

Tip “T.I.” Harris is loving every curve on his wife Tameka “Tiny’s” body and isn’t afraid to vocalize it whenever he can.

The Rhythm and Flow host and the Xscape band member appeared together on T.I.’s podcast, ExpediTIously, where they discussed the beginning of their relationship and their eventual marriage. During the podcast, T.I. shared how much he loves how Tiny’s body has changed since they began dating 18 years ago. He shared his admiration for his wife’s curves, as well as his role in putting them there, per Hollywood Life.

“You a little chunky, You a little pleasantly plump in the right areas. You know what I’m saying?” T.I. shared to his wife. “But that’s alright cause that’s, that’s, that’s what I cultivated.”

The two have historically been open about their sex life in public, whether it’s on their reality show, The Family Hustle, or on social media. The couple’s time in the bedroom was something that T.I. shared was the reason Tiny’s figure is what it is today.

“I feel like I worked hard, you know, I’m talking midnight hours,” T.I. shared, saying that his “work” got his wife’s body to “where I wanted it to be.”

Tiny shared that, in addition to them having more than enough private time in the bedroom, her pregnancies also possibly contributed to her current frame. The singer and rapper have three biological children together- Clifford Joseph III, 14, Major Philant, 11, and Heiress Diana, 3. The couple did agree, though, that a healthy sex life is important to ensuring that a marriage is successful.

The couple also shared the ups and downs of their marriage through the years. The pair have been together since the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2010. The couple has since raised their blended family together and endured both highs and lows throughout their marriage. The two-part sit down revealed many moments in the couple’s marriage, including when they almost split up in 2016. The couple both accused each other of cheating at one point, and Tiny even filed for divorce from T.I. at one point. However, the couple reconciled in 2017 and had their youngest daughter, Heiress, that same year.

Loading...

Since reconciling, T.I. and Tiny have shared precious moments together on Instagram. This past Father’s Day, Tiny recognized her husband for not only raising their children but Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique, who she had from a previous relationship. In the touching post, she described her husband as “an All-Around Loving Daddy who will take on the world for his kids & his family.”