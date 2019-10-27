Danielle Knudson Rocks Distressed Leggings At A Flower Shop: ‘Stop And Smell The Roses’

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson has had an amazing start to the weekend, if her latest Instagram posts are any indication. On Saturday, the gorgeous lingerie model served up a lovely collection of photos that saw her posing in front of a quaint flower shop — one bursting with color from all the various exhibits that flooded the narrow but neatly arranged space.

Snapped amid a sea of flowers, the stunning Guess girl sported a gleaming smile and truly seemed to be enjoying herself. All in all, Danielle posted three charming photos that saw her posing in front of the shop window, in between a row of elegant white hydrangeas and a multitude of vibrantly colored China roses. More gorgeous flowers filled the background of the shots, displayed in beautifully arranged vases on the counter of the shop, as well as overflowing from the many buckets neatly stacked on the floor.

The photos immediately caught the eye of Danielle’s fans, who rushed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“Prettiest flower in that shop,” quipped one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “Canada’s best flower posing with a bunch of beautiful flowers, nice picture.”

Danielle was all smiles in the new photos. Clad in a trendy workout ensemble, which suggested that she was on her way either to or from the gym, the Canadian hottie literally stopped to smell the roses before carrying on with the rest of her day. The first two photos shared with fans saw the gorgeous blonde kneeling down next to a bucket of yellow China roses, picking up one delicate stem, and lifting it up to her face to gently press her lips and nose against the colorful bloom.

“Aww so beautiful,” one fan wrote under Danielle’s post, followed by a rose emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and a heart emoji.

The third and final snapshot showed Danielle facing the camera with a very satisfied smile on her face. Photographed standing in front of the shop window, the model showed off her incredibly fit body, flashing her ripped abs as she offered a more detailed view of her stylish workout outfit. The 30-year-old hottie wore an eye-catching pair of navy blue distressed leggings from Alo Yoga, which she teamed up with a matching sports bra, one boasting thin spaghetti straps and trendy mesh inserts along its plunging neckline. Danielle felt so comfortable in the figure-clinging ensemble that she described it as her favorite in the caption of her post.

The beauty completed her look with a black denim crop jacket, which featured a distressed hem. She slipped on a pair of navy blue Nike sneakers for comfort, ones sporting white platform soles. She also carried a nifty Laval bag and wore a pair of chic sunglasses by Quay Australia, which comfortably rested on the top of her head.

The model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup. She pulled up her golden tresses in a high ponytail and wore a sparkling gold necklace around her neck, one that she was seen showcasing in many of her recent Instagram posts.

However, it seems like the fun didn’t end there. Danielle shared more snaps from throughout the day in her Instagram stories, showing that she enjoyed a fun-filled day after her brief stop to the flower shop. A video shared from the gym showed Danielle flaunting her spectacular figure in the navy blue ensemble as she filmed herself in the mirror. The model followed up with a photo of some delicious donuts, then posted a bunch of incredible videos of herself and a group of friends having a blast at a Halloween-themed Six Flags amusement park.

To fully get into the Halloween spirit, Danielle wore black leggings and a matching tank top, and accessorized with a cute orange-and-black bow tie. She also wore a pair of playful suspenders, which were adorned with a multitude of carved pumpkins.