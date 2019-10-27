Nicole Scherzinger Exposes Cleavage In Strapless Metallic Dress

Nicole Scherzinger looked old-Hollywood glam over the weekend when she attended the debut live show for The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday.

The Daily Mail reports that Nicole stunned in a silver metallic gown, that showcased her hourglass curves as she hit the stage and likely got the pulses of her fans racing in the process.

Nicole’s gown was strapless and tight and put her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy hips all on full display. The gorgeous dress boasted metallic sequins that shimmered in the light, as well as a long, flowing cape that dragged behind her.

Scherzinger wore her long, dark hair slicked back behind her head as her wavy strands rested against her back. The brunette bombshell dazzled as she accessorized the look with dangling earrings and diamond rings on her fingers.

Nicole also decided on a full face of makeup for the event, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added dark maroon polish on her nails and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

The outlet reveals that Nicole’s dress was made by Jenny Packam, and coast nearly $4,000.

Fans who follow Nicole know that she’s not shy about showcasing her flawless figure, and doesn’t mind slipping into a plunging gown or a stunning bikini.

However, that wasn’t always the case for Nicole, who has admitted in the past that she suffered from a lot of body confidence issues when she was younger.

“Growing up I really struggled with feeling like I fit in. I even had a hard time feeling like I fit into my own skin,” Nicole said in a video on social media, per MSN.

“I was just really hard on myself, I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia. I was just really hard on myself growing up and I just didn’t like myself very much,” Scherzinger added.

Loading...

Nicole then went on to reveal the message that she would convey to herself if she could reach out to the conflicted young lady she used to be.

“I would tell my younger self that you are perfect just the way that God made you. You are precious and you have purpose,” Nicole Scherzinger previously revealed in an emotional confession.