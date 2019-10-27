Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment Strategy Is ‘Winning,’ Says Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon

Nancy Pelosi is employing a “winning” impeachment strategy, says former White House adviser and longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon.

Bannon spoke about the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry on a radio show on Sunday, saying that the House Speaker’s strategy is working as Americans increasingly move in favor of impeachment. Bannon claimed that Pelosi was leading a “sophisticated political disinformation campaign” against Trump, and that the president’s supporters need to “wake up” to the alleged lies being told against Trump.

“They’re winning right now,” Bannon said, via The Hill.

Polls have shown that support for Trump’s impeachment is at or near 50 percent in most surveys.

While Donald Trump has pushed back against questions of whether he has set up a “war room” in the White House to fight the impeachment inquiry and devise a strategy, something Bill Clinton had famously done during his own impeachment, Bannon said he has set up his own shop to defend Trump. The former Breitbart News chief has launched a podcast about the impeachment inquiry and is publishing a show every day to “give people the facts and details of the witnesses, the testimony, the legal arguments,” according to him. Bannon said he planned on releasing daily shows until Trump is acquitted.

Congressional Republicans have also sharpened their defenses of Donald Trump, though few have addressed the actual allegations that he improperly pressured Ukraine into investigating his political opponent, Joe Biden. Instead, Republicans have been defending Trump on process, claiming that Democrats are not running the process fairly and shutting Republicans out of secret impeachment meetings.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly met with Republicans over the last week, telling them that their defense strategy will hinge on attacking the impeachment process itself. Republican members of the House of Representatives followed through days later, staging a protest in which they stormed a secured room where an impeachment interview was taking place, demanding that they be allowed to take part. As The Inquisitr reported, close to one-quarter of the Republicans who took part in the protest were members of the three committees conducting the meeting, and would have been allowed inside to take part.

But some Republicans are breaking with Trump, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney who said that the president’s attempts to pressure Ukraine were not appropriate. McConnell has also appeared to distance himself from Trump a bit, saying it was an “unfortunate” choice of words when Trump compared his impeachment inquiry to a lynching.