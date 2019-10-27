Katie Holmes Puts Her Tiny Waist On Display In Tight Jeans & Wild Puffy Top

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York City over the weekend looking chic and giving off major 80’s vibes in her casual, yet dramatic-looking, ensemble.

The Daily Mail reports that Katie has become a total fashion icon over the years, and she’s been slaying all of her looks as of late. On Saturday she was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed out for a solo outing in The Big Apple while sporting some tight jeans and a puffy white blouse.

The former Dawson’s Creek star rocked some high-waisted “mom jeans” for her day out. The denim flaunted Katie’s tiny waist and long, lean legs. She paired the bottoms with a white turtleneck and the white button-up blouse over top. The blouse boasted long-sleeves and ruffled, puffy shoulders.

Katie added to her look by donning some black pointed-toe boots, and a matching black leather handbag with fringe embellishments, which she carried over her shoulder. She also rocked a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and some tiny earrings.

Holmes wore her dark hair parted to the side and styled straight. The strands fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulders as she hurried along the busy NYC streets. Katie also appeared to go minimal with her makeup, opting for a bronzed glow, coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a nude glossy color on her lips.

While Katie’s breakup with longtime love, Jamie Foxx, had been making headlines over the past few months, the actress has seemingly shifted the narrative about herself in the media by absolutely killing the fashion game.

Fashion outlets like Vogue have been raving about Katie’s stunning new style, and Harper’s Bazaar called her new look “inspiring,” comparing her to Coco Chanel who said, “If you are sad, if you are heartbroken, make yourself up, dress up, add more lipstick and attack.”

Meanwhile, fashion designers are also noticing Katie’s impressive wardrobe looks.

“I’m just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately. She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages. She’s amazing,” designer Zac Posen gushed at Vanity Fair‘s Best Dressed List party in New York back in September, per Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, it seems that Katie is going to continue her fashion journey and keep making those best-dressed lists as 2019 heads towards its end. With the holidays coming up fans can’t wait to see what Holmes has in store for the cold winter months, as well as her sure-to-be glam New Year’s Eve look.