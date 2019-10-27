Selena Gomez Says She’s Looking For Love And Has Been ‘Super Single’ Since Justin Bieber Split

Selena Gomez is ready to try dating again after taking some time off to focus on herself following her breakup with Justin Bieber.

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer recently appeared on the Zach Sang Show and shared the state of her current dating life. The singer revealed that since she split from Bieber for good in March 2018, she hasn’t been looking for love. She then said that she is currently turning over a new leaf and is ready to find a partner again, per Hollywood Life.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what the love will look like next for me,” she said on the radio show. “But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to get jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists and I’m happy waiting for that for however long that takes because we’re gonna be like doing this forever. It’s just going to keep happening until we’re out.”

Gomez then shared that, when she first began dating, she didn’t have the best experiences when navigating love. She said that trying to find love for the first time was a “toxic” time for her. She also said that she, like many young women, confused love with co-dependency, and said that it began to feel more like “this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, ‘Oh, that’s love.'”

Gomez and Bieber had a tumultuous romance, which dates back to 2010. The pair was known for being on-again, off-again with each other, and Gomez was romantically linked with other people in between. Before reuniting with Bieber for the final time in October 2017, she dated The Weeknd for about a year before they decided to break up.

Gomez’s relationship with Bieber has reportedly been the inspiration for several of her songs. The “Wolves” singer said that her song “The Heart Wants What It Wants” was about Bieber when it debuted in 2014.

Fans have also suspected that the song “Lose You to Love Me” was about Bieber and their final time deciding to work on their relationship. The couple ended things for good in March 2018. In June of that same year, Bieber was seen with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin. Music listeners reportedly thought that Gomez’s lyric, “In two months, you replaced us,” was about the experience with the “Sorry” singer. Gomez has, however, slammed rumors that the song is about Bieber and Baldwin.