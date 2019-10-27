Katharine McPhee Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Katharine McPhee looked like a total brunette bombshell as she was snapped by the paparazzi running errands in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

The Daily Mail reports that Katharine looked stunning in a skimpy crop top and a pair of tight jeans as she hit the town for a shopping trip on Saturday. The former American Idol contestant wasn’t shy about showing off her curves in the casual and comfy outfit, and she likely turned some heads while strolling the streets.

In the photos, Katharine is seen sporting a black v-neck crop top that thrust her rock hard abs into the spotlight. McPhee’s toned tummy stole the show in the photos as she flaunted her trim waist by pairing the tiny top with some form-fitting jeans and a white blazer with black stripes.

Katharine accessorized her look by sporting some black heels, gold hoop earrings, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a black leather handbag, which she had slung over her shoulder. She also rocked the huge diamond engagement ring that her new husband, music legend David Foster, gave to her.

The singer and actress had her long, dark locks pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and opted for a minimal makeup look, which included defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

Of course, fans know that this isn’t the first time that Katharine has showcased her curves. Earlier this month, a stunning image of a bikini-clad McPhee appeared on the singer’s Instagram feed. However, she says that she wasn’t the one who posted the racy picture.

Katharine claimed that her husband, David, had been playing a game on her phone and stumbled upon the sexy selfie, which he took upon himself to post to social media on her behalf.

“David posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how he chose it but i’m not complaining,” McPhee captioned the snap.

Recently, Katharine decided that she was going to add Foster to her last name, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that she’s traditional and wanted to wear her husband’s moniker as her own.

“I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name,” Katharine McPhee explained of her decision to change her name.