Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her ‘SNL’ Debut After Chance The Rapper Brings Her On Stage

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing her year of “firsts” with her debut performance on Saturday Night Live.

The “Hot Girl Summer” songstress posted a snippet of the end of her SNL episode. The rapper joined Chance The Rapper on the stage as he thanked all of the people that made his episode possible. While wearing a white-and-black striped crop top and leather pants, Meg stood and posed alongside Chance and the entire SNL cast. Her makeup and hair were absolutely flawless in the video, as Chance mentioned her as one of the people he was thankful for on Saturday night.

At the time of writing, the video of Chance mentioning Megan received over 700,000 views. The video also received more than 1,800 comments under the post.

“Awwww my babyyyy u deserve all of this!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Baby! This is major!! Beyond proud,” another follower chimed in.

Chance’s performance with Megan was the second one on the Saturday, October 26 show. According to Hollywood Life, Chance served as both the host and a performer for the night. For his set, the Grammy winner performed songs from his latest “owbum” The Big Day. One of the songs on the record was “Handsome,” which features Megan. During their set, which featured laser lights throughout, the two were feeling themselves as they performed the anthem, which is all about looking and feeling good. The appearance was Chance’s second time hosting and his third time performing on the SNL stage.

Megan has had a slew of appearances this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan has been on the roster for several awards and festival performances. She recently wrapped up the “Legendary Nights Tour,” where she was the only female rapper alongside notable acts like Meek Mill and Future. Megan has also been on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage recently, where she took home an award for best mixtape for “Fever.”

In addition to being one of the new top choices for features and performances, Megan is finding success in her other passions. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper is currently in her third year of studies at Texas Southern University. The 24-year-old star is juggling a bustling career and maintaining her studies at the same time. Megan is known for sharing moments of her school life with her social media following, and even dubbed the fall season “#HotGirlSemester.”

“Just got back from the show. Lets hope I make that 11:59,” Megan shared back in September while working on an assignment for class.