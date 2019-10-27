‘The Conners’ Celebrate Halloween As Ziggy Stardust, ‘Ripped’ Van Winkle & Becky’s Body Double

The TV family goes all out to celebrate Halloween this year.

The Conners will be serving up a treat for fans this Halloween. The characters on the Roseanne spinoff will continue with the tradition of a Halloween-themed episode, and now their elaborate costumes can finally be revealed.

Sneak peek photos for the upcoming episode, titled “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street,” were posted by TV Insider. The photos show the Conner clan’s costumes for this year’s celebration, and as usual, they are over-the-top.

Photos show Mark (Ames McNamara) dressed as David Bowie’s alter ego Ziggy Stardust, circa 1972. Mark has the spiky red shag and Bowie’s “Space Oddity” space suit complete with flared shoulder pads and cherry red platform boots.

Mark’s cousin Mary (Jayden Rey) looks adorable as Princess Tiana, from Disney’s The Frog Prince.

Then there’s Conner patriarch Dan (John Goodman) who looks ripped as Rip Van Winkle. The TV dad paired a costume of the sleepy fictional character with a foam abs six-pack to become “Ripped Van Winkle.” Clearly he didn’t sleep through his workouts.

And in one of the funniest costumes of the episode, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) sports a blond wig and a Casa Bonita uniform to become her sister Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) twin. Yes, Darlene does double duty as Becky’s body double, and she has every detail down.

It’s not a huge surprise that the Conners will once again go all out for Halloween. Fans of the original Roseanne series may recall that that show featured a Halloween-themed episode every season, starting in Season 2, during the show’s nine-season run from 1988 to 1997. The eight Halloween episodes were original star Roseanne Barr’s favorites of the entire series.

In an interview with Yahoo! TV, Barr even joked that the Conners’ love for Halloween — which was celebrated with elaborate costumes and spooky decorations — was the reason for their financial problems.

“John [Goodman] said the reason the Conners were poor is because they spent all their money on Halloween,” Barr said.

While Roseanne is now dearly departed from the series, her family will celebrate her favorite holiday without her.

The synopsis for “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street” reveals that an old haunt — Rosanne and Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) former restaurant business, The Lunch Box — will make a cameo this Halloween as Jackie attempts to reopen the place.

In addition, DJ’s (Michael Fishman) daughter gets upset when a stranger assumes she’s adopted. And Gilbert’s Darlene will continue to deal with her complicated love life after getting dumped by two boyfriends (Johnny Galecki and Jay R. Ferguson). Sounds like a nightmare!

The Conners Halloween episode will air Tuesday, October 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.