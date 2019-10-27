Texas A&M Commerce Shooting: Graphic Video Shows Aftermath Of Mass Shooting As 20 Reported Shot

A shooting at Texas A&M Commerce has reportedly left at least three people dead and 20 injured.

Graphic video purported to be from the scene of the shooting has circulated on social media, showing a number of bodies laying motionless on the ground as blood is spread out across the floor.

WFAA anchor Jason Whitely reported on Twitter that the mass shooting took place at a homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce in the early morning hours on Sunday. There were at least two fatalities at the time, though some reports indicated that three have been confirmed dead. Whitley reported that a.238 caliber rifle was believed to have been the weapon used in the attack.

#BREAKING: Mass shooting happened at a Homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce overnight. At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown. Commerce, Texas is in Hunt County — an hour east of Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ujtvTYWvAb — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 27, 2019

