John Cena And Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Hit The Red Carpet At Premiere Of His New Movie

John Cena celebrated the debut of his new movie by hitting the red carpet with his new beau.

The WWE legend turned actor hit the red carpet with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, and the two looked smitten and very well-dressed as they posed for cameras. As Us Weekly noted, the couple shared some PDA as they attended the release of his movie, Playing With Fire.

“The wrestler and actor, 42, wore a blue three-piece suit, while Shariatzadeh donned a sparkling black and silver minidress and snuggled into her boyfriend as they held hands and wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet,” the report noted.

Cena and Shariatzadeh have been together since March, close to one year after Cena and ex-fiancee Nikki Bella called off their engagement. There don’t appear to be many hard feelings between the two, however, as Us Weekly noted that Bella said how happy she was to see Cena moving on with his new girlfriend.

“I’m not just even saying that. I’ve been so happy for him because I think because of the decisions that I’ve made, you know, walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it,” Bella told the celebrity news outlet. “I literally would pray every day of, like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness — and it’s true.”

Bella added that John Cena is still very close to her family, and that she is so happy to see that he is now happy as well. Bella has moved on as well, stepping out with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and making their relationship official back in July. The two have made a number of appearances of their own.

As The Inquisitr noted, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have never been shy about packing on the PDA. The two were also spotted getting cozy during a date in Tampa, Florida. Pictures showed the 42-year-old actor and wrestler sharing a kiss with his brunette girlfriend as they got dinner together.

Cena and Shariatzadeh also made an appearance on WWE Raw back in July, which was his comeback to wrestling. The appearance helped give viral attention to Shariatzadeh, with pictures of her splashed across celebrity news sites.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have found love despite come from very different backgrounds. The wrestling legend’s girlfriend works as the product manager for a technology company in Vancouver, and she has a degree in electrical engineering.