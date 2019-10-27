Bernie Sanders: Corporate Elite Is Waging A ‘War Against The Working Families Of This Country’

'Greed for some of these people has literally become a religion,' Sanders says.

In an interview with CBS News published on Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders discussed the growing wealth gap between rich and poor Americans, which is now the largest it has been in fifty years.

According to Sanders, this is a result of a “war” that the corporate elite has been waging on ordinary Americans.

“There’s always been greed in this country — no question about it,” Sanders began.

“But I think 40, 50 years ago, the big money interest in this country made a decision that they were going to go to war against the working families of this country,” he said.

“I think there has been a decision on the part of corporate America and the corporate elite that says, ‘We want it all.'”

According to Sanders, greed is the religion of the ultra-wealthy, and they are addicted to money like a drug addict is addicted to a substance.

“Greed for some of these people has literally become a religion – ‘I need more, more, more.’ Like a drug addict,” he said, explaining that he believes uncontrollable greed has lead to corruption, especially in industries such as the pharmaceutical industry.

According to the Vermont senator, the pharmaceutical industry is so greedy and addicted to money, that it is not only rigging the markets, but also “killing people” by flooding the country with highly-addictive opioids.

Corporate greed and corruption, Sanders says, has played a huge role in American politics, especially since the Citizens United Supreme Court decision, which is why billionaires are now free to spend millions of dollars to boost candidates who represent them, and not ordinary Americans.

Much like the rest of the corporate elite, according to Sanders, President Donald Trump “cheated and stole” to make his money.

Taking a shot at other candidates in the race, Sanders said that he is proud of the fact that his campaign is fully grassroots funded, and financed by his supporters, not by members of the corporate elite.

“I am a candidate of the working class,” he said, vowing to represent the working class if elected.

Loading...

As CBS News notes, Sanders has released a number of policy proposals meant to reduce the wealth gap, and re-balance the American economy.

Earlier this month, he released a plan that would raise the federal income tax on major corporations and prevent corporate mergers. He also wants to implement a wealth tax, change corporate tax law, and increase the power of unions and workers.

Less than a month ago, Sanders suffered a heart attack, which made some raise questions about his campaign.

However, he “came back” with endorsements from progressive Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, holding the largest rally of any Democratic presidential candidate to date.