‘Modern Love’ Renewed For Season 2

Modern Love has been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime, according to a report from TVLine.

The romantic anthology series was inspired by The New York Times column of the same name and features a star-studded cast and crew, including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Andrew Scott, among others. John Carney serves as writer and director alongside Shameless actress, Emmy Rossum, who directed an episode of the series. This is one of Rossum’s first major projects since stepping away from the hit Showtime series, as previously roped by The Inquisitr.

Each episode of Modern Love runs for a half-hour and explores “love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.” While chatting with Variety, Carney opened up about his excitement surrounding the series and said working with such an incredible team of actors was like a dream.

“We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty,” he said.

And Carney wasn’t the only one bursting with excitement. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke recently released a statement about the show’s Season 2 renewal. Salke said viewers have been responding positively to the series since its initial debut.

“The reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible,” Salke said.

“It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way.”

“We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love.”

Modern Love Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2020, but those interested can dive into Season 1 right now on Amazon Prime.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the top three episodes of the series are as follows.

1. Episode 1: “When The Doorman Is Your Main Man”

This episode stars How I Met Your Mother actress Cristin Milioti as Maggie, a single woman living and searching for love in New York City. Maggie has an interesting relationship with her building’s doorman, Guzmin, played by Laurentiu Possa. Guzmin is protective of Maggie and seems to disapprove of every man she brings home until she finally finds Mr. Right. The story focuses on chosen families and unexpected friendships.

2. Episode 2: “When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist”

In this episode, Catherine Keener plays the role of famous journalist Julie, who sits down with an app developer, Joshua, played by Dev Patel, for an interview. Joshua has just developed a new dating app but during the interview, the conversation slowly shifts away from technology when the two start sharing their own stories of love and loss.

3. Episode 3: “Take Me as I Am, Whoever I Am”

Anne Hathaway lights up the small screen as Lexi, “a woman whose bipolar disorder makes dating — and sometimes even just existing — very challenging. It’s an eye-opening and uplifting tale of learning to love yourself.”