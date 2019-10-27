Angela Simmons Rocks Tight Leather Pants In All-Black Outfit On Instagram

Angela Simmons has been keeping her fans updated with a series of sizzling and casual photos on Instagram. This included a photo yesterday, where she rocked an all-black outfit. The Growing Up Hip Hop star was seen posing in the doorway of a sliding glass door. She wore a pair of tight, black leather pants. They had a couple of seams running down the front of her thighs, and hugged her curves.

Angela paired this with a black leather jacket, which had baggy sleeves. She zipped up the jacket only part-way, leaving her cleavage on display. Her hair was down in luxurious curls, as she sported a heavy right part. Her extra-large hoop earrings popped against her dark hair, while her white manicure offered a contrast in an otherwise dark ensemble. She also wore a silver watch on her left wrist, while she completed her look with pointed black heels.

The reality TV star held the side of the door with her right hand, while tilting her head slightly. She gave a fierce look, and rocked heavy black eyeliner on her upper lids.

The photo has been liked over 49,000 times so far, with fans leaving their compliments in the comments section.

Followers had a variety of comments to make, with many people focusing on Angela’s good looks.

“Hands down the baddest,” declared an admirer.

“I’ve been in love with you from day 1,” stated a fan.

Others focused on her outfit.

“Black is always a good idea!” exclaimed an Instagram follower.

“Can you please tag your outfit,” asked a fan, as others also asked where she bought her clothing pieces.

In addition, the reality TV star switched gears with a new post. It consisted of two images, and showed her with her son. Her son wore a Mickey Mouse costume, and was seen looking very happy. Angela, on the other hand, said that she was the “pink lady.” She wore a light yellow jacket with a polka-dot scarf that she tied around her neck. Her makeup popped in the shot, as she rocked bright red lipstick and pink blush. She paired this with black leggings and heels.

Angela’s son, Sutton, is regularly featured on her social media feed. Most recently, he was spotted on his picture day in an Instagram update. The TV star noted her son’s big smile in the captions, as he leaned against a yellow car toy in the photos.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from Angela. She has yet to share a post with a Halloween costume, so maybe that will be coming next.

And those that can’t seem to get enough of her can check out an earlier update where she rocked workout gear.