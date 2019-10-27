’90 Day Fiancé’: Corey Rathgeber Doubts Sumit’s Intentions

The first season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has ended but the couples are still airing out their grievances, according to a report from Screen Rant. During the show’s tell-all special, which aired earlier this week, Sumit revealed that he’ll be divorcing his wife in order to start a new life with Jenny, but not everyone believes him.

The couple originally met online when 30-year-old Sumit targeted 60-year-old Jenny as a part of a catfishing scheme. After getting to know the woman, he later confessed his wrongdoings and asked for forgiveness. Jenny, who had developed feelings for the person she had been interacting, forgave Sumit and traveled to India to meet him in person. Upon arriving in India, Sumit told Jenny that his family refused to accept their relationship because of the age and cultural differences between them. The women returned to America, but the couple remained in contact. Several years later, Jenny packed her bags and returned to India with the hopes of marrying the man she had been dating online.

During the series, Sumit revealed that he was already married and couldn’t marry Jenny, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Jenny finally worked up the courage to confront her fiancé, asking him why he has been putting off their wedding and constantly disappearing, which was when he explained he was forced into an arranged marriage.

“It’s all my fault, man, I did wrong. I do realize that,” Sumit said in a confessional. “And now I’m paying for that,”

“I don’t want Jenny to leave. I’m ready to stand up, I’m ready to fight for me and Jenny to be together.”

While appearing on the reunion show, he explained his plans to divorce his wife and marry Jenny, but co-star, Corey Rathgeber doesn’t believe the Indian man. The Oregon native took the opportunity to question Sumit about his intentions and why he thinks anyone would believe him now after he lied to Jenny during the entire season.

Fans were shocked at Corey’s aggressive line of questioning, but it seems the man was simply trying to deflect from his own relationship issues. During the tell-all, it was also revealed that Corey’s fiancée, Evelin Villegas, had cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend. He was also shocked to learn that his only friend in Ecuador, Raul Cabrera, also had feelings for Evelin. Raul told Corey that he didn’t expect his relationship with Evelin to last and he was hoping they would break up so he would have a shot at dating his longtime crush.

It’s currently unclear whether Corey and Evelin have managed to repair their relationship, but Jenny and Sumit have already begun filming for an upcoming season.