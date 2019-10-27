Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Toned Bod In Cheerleading Outfit

Paulina Gretzky shared a series of new Instagram stories today, which showed her rocking her Halloween costume this year. The first video was of the model playing around with a hula hoop. She stood in front of a large, colorful balloon installment. It featured stripes of balloons in rainbow colors. Meanwhile, Paulina wore a green cheerleading costume which read “Clovers” in the front. The team name was in yellow, with the top and skirt featuring red-and-yellow trim. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, and completed her look with high white socks and sneakers.

A second story showed her posing for a selfie with a friend, as she played with gold pom poms in her right hand. Pauline smiled widely in the shot, as she sported dark eyeliner on her upper lids and a soft, pink lipstick. She left some of her bangs out of the ponytail to frame her face, and she accessorized with extra-large, thin hoop earrings.

The model followed this up with photos of her friends’ outfits, which included one that Paulina deemed a “winner.” It showed someone dressed up in a skintight mini dress with side cut-outs, and black thigh-high boots. Another photo showed a girl in a devil costume, while a guy wore a vintage-looking basketball outfit.

As Paulina seemingly keeps a low profile and has fun with her friends, her partner, Dustin Johnson, has been seen in the headlines. This was due to him announcing the decision to attend the 2020 Saudi International, alongside Brooks Koepka.

“I really enjoyed my trip to Saudi Arabia last year and my game certainly suited the layout at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. I have very good memories from the week and look forward to defending my title,” said Johnson.

“It’s great to see how Golf Saudi has strengthened its commitment to create a world-class golf event and plans to grow golf in the region are in full swing. It’s an honor to be a part of it,” he added, according to Golf.

The controversy surrounds the alleged human rights violations in the country. And although it appears that Dustin and Brooks are open to heading to Saudi Arabia, it’s known that Tiger Woods previously declined an invite to the event even though he was reportedly offered over $3.3 million to do so.

