Jeremy Renner Calls Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco An “Unstable Liar” After She Makes Alarming Accusations

Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco recently filed for sole custody of the couple’s daughter earlier this month. Sonni has accused Jeremey of abusing drugs and also for physical abuse. Jeremy has responded to these claims, and according to TMZ he is calling all the allegations false and says his ex-wife is an “unstable liar.” Sonni has previously accused Jeremy of physically and sexually abusing their six-year-old daughter. Jeremy has said his ex is determined to run a smear campaign against him which has been going on since 2015. The actor has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Child Protective Services.

Legal documents in the court case also discussed a photo Sonni submitted as evidence of Jeremy carrying a shotgun around in the house while their daughter was sleeping. The 48-year-old was also accused of firing the weapon while the young girl slept, but the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor is claiming the photo was “grossly doctored.” The actor was also accused of threatening to kill himself, and his ex-wife which Jeremy called “absolute nonsense.”

In addition to the physical claims, Sonni said Jeremy uses drugs when he is watching their daughter and that he also leaves them in reach of her. The actor has denied all of these allegations as well. Jeremy submits to urine tests every other day and nothing has ever shown up to prove Sonni right.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a representative for the actor previously told TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Loading...

Jeremy is hoping their custody battle falls in his favor, and hopes that Sonni will have supervised visitation because he believes she is unstable. The actor says he is the one who takes care of his daughter a majority of the time anyway, especially when she’s sick. An ex-girlfriend of Jeremy’s has backed up some of Sonni’s claims but he is calling her them bogus as well and says the women are in cahoots.

On the positive side of things, Jeremy has a lot of big projects coming up that fans can look forward to. The actor lent his voice to the upcoming animated flick Arctic Dogs. He also will reprise his role as Clint Barton in Disney+’s Hawkeye television series which is set to debut in 2021.