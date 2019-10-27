‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Claims Immigration Officers Took Selfies With Him & He Offered Traveling Advice

It is no secret that celebrities endure slightly different treatments when it comes to legal and criminal affairs. According to The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality, Joe Giudice, the same was true for him during his ICE detainment.

As those who have been following Giudice’s story know, a judge ordered him to be deported this month. After being released, he was detained by ICE. Joe remained in a detention center until he put in a request to be transferred to Rome where he could wait for the ruling on his most recent appeal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa and Joe Giudice recently sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview. Cohen has since hyped up the interview on social media and referred to it as “next-level.” With The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked scheduled to air tomorrow, sneak previews from the interview have been rolling out.

For example, a previous sneak peek of the interview revealed both Joe and Teresa hinted they haven’t been faithful to each other.

In an unlisted sneak peek posted on YouTube by Bravo, Cohen asks Joe for the inside scoop regarding the release process. For starters, Cohen wanted to know if Joe was escorted onto the plane. He asked if he had to wear handcuffs and if he had an immigration officer with him the entire time.

Giudice revealed they wanted to put him in handcuffs. He, however, admitted he was not a willing party. He claims they responded by asking him if he would behave. Flaunting his ego, he explained that if he wanted to cause trouble he would have already done so. He said he told the officers he just wanted to get on the plane and leave. He didn’t want handcuffs and had no reason to cause any issues.

“I had two immigration officers, one on each side, taking selfies with me the whole time,” Joe said as he continued to share the experience. Cohen interrupted Joe and muttered “tax dollars” as he took a dig at the immigration officers before the TV personality continued to share his story.

Giudice added as he took a jab at what he believed to be an excessive amount of security during the entire release process: “I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane. You know, I’m a very dangerous guy.”

At the very end of the brief video clip, Joe added that the immigration officers were going to remain in Rome for a few days before they headed back home. So, he assisted in giving them some touring advice on where they could go.

“I told them where to go and have a good time, because they were staying there ’til Monday, so they were heading out to a few islands in Naples and then they were heading back home. So told them where to go. I gave them recommendations,” he continued to explain.

Loading...

Cohen’s jaw visibly dropped as he asked for confirmation that during this process Giudice actually went out of his way to offer advice on the best way to explore Rome to the same people who were detaining him.

The preview ended with Cohen sarcastically noting that he hoped the ICE officers had a good time on their trip.