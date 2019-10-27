‘Teen Mom 3’ Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Her Little Cowboy Broncs During A Target Run

Mackenzie McKee recently celebrated turning 25-years-old by accepting a romantic proposal from her husband with whom she had been separated for a short period of time. Josh McKee and his Teen Mom 3 cast member wife, who are parents to 7-year-old Gannon, 5-year-old Jaxie and 3-year-Broncs, were initially married in 2013 and are now planning a second wedding.

Meanwhile, these parents seem to be spending quality time with their kids. In fact, when Mackenzie headed out for some retail therapy at Target, she was accompanied by her youngest offspring.

The reality star, who had initially appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, posted a picture of the duo while stating in the caption that she was able to convince her little boy into believing that if he dressed up in a “cute” costume, he would get some candy the big box store was giving away.

That message sent Broncs into the closet to pull out his cowboy clothes, including a kid’s version of a ten-gallon hat, a rough-and-tumble cowboy vest, a plaid Western shirt, and a rugged pair of boots.

His mom was in her mom’s costume of a chic vest, torn jeans, animal print topsiders, and a black shirt. She wore large eyeglasses and she added animal print earrings to her outfit while she wore her light-colored hair parted in the middle and pulled away from her face. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any.

These two wranglers looked great as the pair posed in what was probably the Target parking lot with huge smiles plastered on both of their happy faces. McKenzie, which was crouched down to her 3-year-old’s level, had her arm around her son’s waist while he had his arm around her neck.

From among the Teen Mom 3 star’s more than 848,000 fans and followers, Mackenzie enjoyed more than 4,600 likes within only half an hour before being uploaded. She also grabbed the attention of a couple of dozen admirers. Each wrote a comment on the sweet Instagram post, many of whom expressed their appreciation for how the mother and son looked as well as about what the reality star was wearing for her social media upload.

“Y’all are both super cute!!,” said one admirer, who added a red heart emoji.

“Your shoes! Where are they from?” asked a fashionista who seemed to want to own a pair of her own.

“Oh my goodness he’s so cute,” commented a third Instagram user about Broncs.

“Too cute!!!,” said fourth follower, who added, “I love your earrings!!”

