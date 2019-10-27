’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals Ex Colt Johnson Reached Out After Breakup

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé personality, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, is exposing her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, for reaching out to her after her most recent breakup, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Lima appeared on the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé with then-husband Colt Johnson. After struggling to find love in his home state, Johnson decided to take his search for love international, which led him to Lima’s dating profile. The couple spent time getting to know each other online, before meeting in person. Johnson later proposed to the Brazilian woman, and the two married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Throughout their relationship, Lima made it clear she wasn’t satisfied with the lifestyle Johnson had been providing and urged the man to find them a new place to live, without his mother and her numerous cats. The couple struggled to find mutual ground and ultimately went their separate ways after Lima’s third arrest for domestic battery, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After Lima’s marriage fell apart, she returned to the online dating scene, where she met Eric Nichols. The two immediately hit it off and began dating. The couple appeared to be in a good place but Lima later ended the relationship with a social media post.

“I jumped into a relationship [with Eric] too fast right after my divorce — before I healed. I loved [ex-husband] Colt [Johnson] with all my heart, and I was desperately trying to forget him and all the pain he caused with the cheating and lots of women — all different ones. But now, I am not doing the same mistake again,” Lima said.

When asked about Johnson, Lima said her ex-husband reached out to her after the breakup but she has no interest in rekindling their relationship.

“He texted after the breakup. But he is old news for me now. I don’t care if he is happy or not. I am really happy. [That] is what matters.”

Lima previously revealed that she is dating and this time, she’s looking for a rich man, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The reality television star has enlisted the help of her friend, Heather Marianna, to make sure she finds the right man this time.

Lima also caused a stir when she was spotted with fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member, Corey Rathgeber, during a night out. Rathgeber’s fiancée, Evelin Villegas, took to social media to bash the duo and accused Lima of being a whore. Lima later responded to Villegas and assured her that she and Rathgeber were just having dinner as friends.

Lima also said she’s currently single and dating.