Curvy model Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Peachy Posterior In A Tight, Revealing Black Dress

Instagram model Katya Elise Henry, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for her curvy figure, exactly knows the art of titillating her fans with her hot pictures.

This is exactly what she did on Saturday evening as she took to her page and stopped her 6.1 million followers in their tracks by sharing a very sexy picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a tight, revealing black dress that accentuated her enviable figure. Katya leaned over a bar counter and turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose. In the process, she not only flaunted her peachy posterior through her tight dress but also showed off a glimpse of her sideboob.

Wearing her black, silky hair down, the model opted for a full face of makeup, including a deep-red lipstick, and finished her look with a pair of knee-high boots.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Melbourne, Australia. Within an hour of going live, the snap has racked up more than 90,000 likes and about a thousand comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Among her fellow models and influencers, Ana Lorde, Yaslen Clemente and Luz Elena also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.

“If I saw you in real life, idk what I would do,” one of her fans expressed his feelings.

“You are scrumptious,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be a big admirer of the model, wrote that he would like to marry her.

“My god! Are you really from another planet, Katya?? I am always here [on your page] because I am completely in love with you. Marry me!!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “unbelievable,” “amazing,” and “goddess,” among others to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the latest pic, Katya shared another snap with her fans where she could be seen rocking a black sports bra that she teamed with matching pants.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she’d be heading to the Melbourne Fitness Show and invited everyone to join her there.

On Saturday morning, the model shared another naughty picture where she could be seen rocking a tiny white shirt that she paired with a dangerously-tiny red checkered skater skirt.

As the model turned her back toward the camera, she put her bare derriere on full display. The picture can be seen on Instagram.

Even though Katya mainly became famous because of her Instagram account, she also earned a lot of recognition for dating some high-profile men in the past. These include Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma and American singer Austin Mahone.