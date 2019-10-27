Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Figure In A Red Hot Dress On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss has been sharing a bunch of eye-catching new photos with her Instagram fans lately. Her newest photo showed her flaunting her hourglass figure, as she rocked a red hot dress. It hugged her curves tightly, and she posed with her body slightly angled to the right. The model stood in front of a muted backdrop and placed her right hand by her hair. She then put her left hand on her hips, while looking up and smiling widely. Alexiss had her eyes closed in the shot, which offered a candid, flirty shot.

The update has been liked over 16,000 times so far, and can be viewed on Alexiss’ Instagram page. And it seems that the model is in the Halloween spirit, as she joked about the potential of this red dress as a Sleeping Beauty costume.

Fans had plenty of nice compliments for the model in the comments section.

“Your shape is perfect,” gushed a follower.

“The woman in red,” stated an admirer.

Others focused on the captions.

“Red hot sleepin beauty..,” said a fan.

“Cute dress! Imma be a new character called ‘Eating All the Candy’ Beauty. Sorry kiddos,” joked an Instagram user.

With Halloween just around the corner, fans can hope for more photos of costumes in the coming days. She previously shared a photo of herself dressed up as a witch.

Prior to this update, Alexiss also shared another update where she made a pun with her outfit in the captions. She was spotted posing with her back to the camera, as she raised both her hands to point at her back.

She wore a dark navy sports jersey that read, “Alexiss” in the back with the number 12. She also paired this with a dark denim jeans. But what likely caught people’s attention was her white corset, which seemed tightly laced on her lower back.

The model was seen with her hair down in curls, which she brushed in front of her shoulders.

This update has been liked over 25,000 times.

Alexiss has also been sharing updates through her Twitter page. Her most recent post was all about her dogs.

“Why is it that every time I’m about to get up to do something, one of my dogs gets comfortable on top of me & I can’t be the a** to move them because they’re so cute & content,” she wondered.

For now, fans can hope for more sultry updates from the blond bombshell in the coming days. Plus, with Halloween in the near future, she may be sharing photos of her costume.