Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Gets A Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, October 28 through November 1 brings a new sibling for some of the Abbotts. Plus, Phyllis gets a proposal, Amanda receives a proposal, and the Newmans enjoy Halloween festivities with the children in their family.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) are writing the Abbott family memoir, and as soon as they started, they uncovered a secret. The Inquisitr previously reported that they hear from one of their mother, Dina’s (Marla Adams) old friends, and she sheds some light on the secret that turns out to be a doozy. It turns out that Jack and Traci find a baby boy that Dina put up for adoption before either of them were born. The child’s name is Eric Vanderway, which may mean there’s a connection to Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) old friend Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) has a proposal for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and it might be something she cannot resist. Adam hands Phyllis a check for a whopping $2 million. However, it does come with some strings attached. Adam wants Phyllis to go away and never come back. Whether Adam means for Phyllis to go away from his penthouse, his life, or Genoa City remains to be seen. However, $2 million is a lot of money, and the offer could tempt Phyllis. Of course, she still has Summer (Hunter King) in town, so she might be unwilling to accept if it means she’s banished from Genoa City forever.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) says her goodbyes to leave town after everything with the will is settled since Devon (Bryton James) decided to give Cane (Daniel Goddard) the bulk of Katherine’s fortune. However, Nate (Sean Dominic) stops the lawyer from leaving because he finds himself in some hot water over his part in helping Victor (Eric Braeden) with his latest scheme. It looks like Nate’s legal needs may keep Amanda in Genoa City for a bit longer, and since he and Abby (Melissa Ordway) recently broke up, the sparks may fly.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) dress up for Halloween with their kids Katie (Sienna Mercuri) and Johnny (Holden and Ryan Hare). They team up with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Connor (Alex Wilson) at Crimson Lights, and since he’s a fun uncle, he suggests round two for the kids, which includes hitting the trail and getting even more candy for their holiday snacking. Not surprisingly, the kids are into Nick’s suggestion even though Billy thinks it’s crazy.