‘Charmed’ Adds Poppy Drayton As New Series Regular

The CW’s Charmed reboot just kicked off its second season and has already introduced a new series regular. According to a report from TVLine, the Charmed sisters will be adding a fourth witch to their coven, Abigael, played by Poppy Drayton.

The recently rebooted series moves away from the original Halliwell sisters to focus on three new sisters joined together by their mother. Viewers are first introduced to Melanie “Mel” Vera, played by Melonie Diaz, and Maggie Vera, played by Sarah Jeffery, who’ve just lost their mother. The sisters soon learn they have a third sister, Macy Vaughn, played by Madeleine Mantock, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The three women later discover that they not only shared a mother but they also share special abilities and a bond that makes them the all-powerful Charmed Ones. Mel has the power to stop time, Macy has the power to move things with her mind, and Maggie can hear other people’s thoughts. The witches are guided by Professor Harry Greenwood, played by Rupert Evans, who revealed himself to be their Whitelighter.

Later in the series, Macy learns that she was infected with demon blood as a baby, which gives her access to demonic powers, including the evil sight, demonic translation, and resistance to pain.

At the beginning of Season 2, the sisters are forced to go underground and fake their deaths after realizing that demons were hunting local witches. The sisters are stripped of their powers, but Macy is still able to use her demonic magic. During the most recent episode, Macy finds herself in a cage with Drayton’s Abigael and the two women hatch a plan to escape.

Macy takes her new friend back to the sisters’ hideout and the two bond after realizing they both have access to light and dark magic. Abigael helps the sisters to get rid of one of the demons but by the end of the episode, she tries to attack Macy with a knife. Macy quickly regains control of the situation but just as she is about to vanquish the new witch, Abigael notices the green scar from a Darklighter’s arrow and tells Macy that “the thing” came for her as well.

Drayton’s character is described as “a powerful and mysterious witch” but her story will likely unfold as the series goes on.

Drayton previously appeared on The Shannara Chronicles and is the second series-regular addition this year. The actress joins Jordan Donica, who plays Jordan, a boxing instructor and Maggie’s new love interest.

Charmed airs on Fridays on The CW.