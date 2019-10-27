Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Cleavage In Skintight Vinyl Crop Top And Fans Are Going Wild

Dolly Castro has become known for showing off her bodacious curves on Instagram and her most recent photo on Instagram is just another example of that. In the shot, the stunning Latina model is wearing a shiny vinyl crop top in black paired with matching slacks. She accessorized her look with large gold Chanel earrings and a fanny pack which is also from the high-end Parisian brand.

In the caption, Dolly revealed that her bustier is from fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, a brand that’s known for sponsoring the content of many a fashion/beauty influencer. The top retails for £18.00 on their website which is roughly $23 USD.

In the comments, fans showered Dolly with glowing praise.

“Beauty queen!” one fan wrote.

“This outfit looks so good on you,” another added.

“You’re so perfect,” a third commented.

“Omg love this outfit!” a fourth gushed.

Dolly has likely grown accustomed to receiving compliments like these from her Instagram followers since they pop up in the comments section of every post. As The Inquisitr notes, she got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pink mini dress with lacy details that hugged her curves. The dress is also from Pretty Little Thing and appears to be their “Ruched Detail Bodycon Dress” in dusty pink. It retails for £25.00 or $32 USD.

But unfortunately for all of those infatuated fans with dreams of dating her, Dolly Castro is a married woman. Her husband’s name is Samier Chavez and his Instagram bio describes him as a serial entrepreneur of Salvadorian and Saudi Arabian descent. He and Dolly have a daughter together.

He has popped up on her Instagram page in the past. In February she posted a photo in which they’re holding hands and sitting very close to one another as they smile for the camera. In the caption, Dolly hinted at how they keep their relationship alive in spite of their hectic careers.

“Sometimes it’s easy to get wrapped up in our day to day lives because of our daughter, our work, our businesses that we tend to forget about the one important relationship: the one we have with each other,” she wrote. “@smrchvz & have made it a priority to continue to date each other and spend quality time together… Try to make at least one day a week for no phones, no friends, just you and your loved one.”

When Dolly isn’t in cute feminine outfits she’s rocking activewear and giving her fans a glimpse of how she works out. To see even more of her content, be sure to follow her on Instagram.