Hannah Brown Isn’t Interested In Following Tyler Cameron’s Love Life: ‘I’ve Moved On’

While Hannah Brown wishes Tyler Cameron well, she hasn't been following his love life.

Hannah Brown is busy doing her own thing. The southern belle and former Bachelorette has had a tough past year following a disappointing ending to her season on the show. These days, Brown is focusing on performing on Dancing with the Stars and hasn’t been paying attention to the love life of her former flame, Tyler Cameron, according to Fox News.

After things didn’t work out her in the reality television world, there was talk of Brown getting back together with Cameron, the fan favorite from her season that came in second place to Jed Wyatt. Brown and Cameron even agreed to get a drink together once everything was all over. Nevertheless, he ended up going out with supermodel Gigi Hadid, and romance rumors between he and Brown fizzled out. While Brown wishes him well, she doesn’t really follow the rumors regarding his relationship status.

“I’ve moved on. I don’t really keep up with their dating lives at this point, that’s not my business. I am so supportive of the guys I met on my Bachelorette journey and wish them well, And I’m so glad for the support that some of the guys do show me.”

Brown was speaking specifically about Cameron and other fan favorite, Mike Johnson, a military veteran who went on to date pop sensation Demi Lovato after the show ended. Out of all the men from Brown’s season, Johnson and Cameron have arguably gotten the most fame out of their time on the show.

While Cameron and Hadid are no longer believed to be dating, Lovato and Johnson’s relationship appears to be at a slow, but steady burn. Lovato made flirty comments online about Johnson throughout his time on the show and the pair later connected after the finale and have been on a few dates. Johnson has hardly held anything back when describing their connection.

Loading...

“For one, I’m all about her too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that, like, ‘Come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well,” he said of his relationship with Lovato.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Johnson has also had plenty of work opportunities since his debut on the show. Most recently he appeared in a steamy music video alongside Nashville-based singer and songwriter, Bailey Bryan.