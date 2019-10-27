Cosplay Model Liz Katz Rocks A Bra And Tiny Shorts While Dancing To ‘Sex And Candy’

Liz Katz joked that she just wants the sweets mentioned in the Marcy's Playground song.

Cosplay model Liz Katz keeps proving that she doesn’t need to put on an intricate, over-the-top costume inspired by a beloved pop culture character to entertain her fans.

It’s almost trick or treat time, and Halloween is a big time of year for cosplayers like Liz; their social media feeds provide much-needed costume inspiration for those who have no clue about who or what to dress up as for the holiday. However, while Liz’s latest Instagram post does reference the sweet stuff that’s handed out every Halloween, the 31-year-old gamer and professional cosplayer is not wearing a costume in her video.

Instead, Liz is proving that she can dance without the bottoms of her feet on the ground. She’s on her knees with her legs spread, and she’s moving up and down and swaying her hips as the Marcy’s Playground song “Sex and Candy” plays. She’s wearing a nude bra edged with delicate lace, and she begins her dance on the floor by using her arms to make her already ample cleavage even more extreme. As she gets more into her performance, she lifts her arms up over her head.

The stunning social media star is also rocking a pair of tiny black boy shorts. She occasionally pulls the waistband of the stretchy bottoms down to expose her black underwear as she writhes around.

Liz’s revealing look included a tattoo choker necklace, which was a popular piece of jewelry around the time “Sexy and Candy” was released in 1997. The only thing costume-like about her look is the cat-ear headband on her head. She’s wearing her blonde hair up, drawing more attention to the furry accessory.

In the caption of her post, Liz joked that she’s “only here for the candy.”

“Thats one way to trick-or-treat,” read one response to her post.

“Well thats fine with me whatever candy you want you can have it all,” wrote another admirer.

So far, Liz’s video has received almost 20,000 likes, but it’s been viewed over 58,000 times.

Liz isn’t just good at dancing without using her feet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her impressive flexibility by doing a vertical split with her legs against the door frame of her bathroom. Many of her 924,000 followers seem to enjoy her sexually-charged posts just as much as her cosplay photos, but she’s also faced scrutiny from the cosplay community for her revealing looks. According to Project Nerd, one of her costumes was deemed controversial by some of her critics in 2014 because it consisted of little more than a mask and gloves.

However, Liz Katz has continued to share revealing photos and videos on social media since then, and her popularity certainly doesn’t seem to be waning. Her fans just seem to be drawn to unique blend of creativity, geekiness, humor, and sex appeal.