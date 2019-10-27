Spoilers For Peter Weber’s First ‘The Bachelor’ Hometown Date Emerge

Peter Weber has just started filming his hometown dates for the upcoming 2020 season of The Bachelor. Spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve had revealed that contestant Madison Prewett would be the first of the final four women to introduce Peter to her family and the hometown date for Prewett and Weber took place on Saturday.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve had detailed that Madi and Peter’s hometown would film in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday. It just so happens that The Bachelorette Hannah Brown is also in Auburn this weekend to attend a friend’s wedding. However, so far, it doesn’t appear that there’s been any crossover between Hannah’s visit and Peter’s filming.

Reality Steve shared lots of new Bachelor spoilers about Peter and Madi’s hometown via his Twitter page throughout the course of the day on Saturday. He noted that Weber and Prewett would be visiting Auburn University, where she went to college, and they would be doing some things together on-campus.

In addition, The Bachelor spoilers detailed that Weber and Prewett would head to the Auburn Arena to visit with the head coach and some basketball players. It just so happens that Madi’s dad Chad is an assistant coach for the Auburn team.

The spoiler king received a photo from a fan that he shared via Twitter showing the Auburn Arena before Peter and Madi arrived. Production wasn’t working terribly hard to keep this arrival a secret, as Peter and Madison’s names were on the video screens and other signs throughout the arena.

Madison and Peter reportedly greeted one another near Samford Hall on the Auburn campus Saturday afternoon. From there, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve share that the two walked around campus a bit before heading to the stadium. Unfortunately, that’s where his spoilers left off as of Saturday evening.

Peter surely then went to the Prewett house or somewhere nearby to meet Madison’s family. Will everything go well enough in Alabama as these two spend time together for her to get a rose and go on an overnight fantasy suite date?

Prewett’s hometown is the first of four, and it’ll likely be next weekend before one of those four ladies is eliminated in a rose ceremony.

Unfortunately, Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers haven’t revealed any juicy tidbits yet regarding which of these remaining ladies seems to be the most likely contender for Peter Weber’s final rose. However, the buzz is that the overnights and last rose ceremony will be filmed in Australia and the premiere airs on ABC the first Monday in January.