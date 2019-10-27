Jen Selter Looks Smoking Hot In Throwback Snaps Of Sexy Halloween Costumes

Fitness model Jen Selter got in the Halloween spirit by sharing an Instagram update that featured throwback snaps of several costumes she previously rocked.

In the first snap, Selter appeared to be sitting outside on a stretch of pavement in the city. A playground area and bench were visible behind the chain link fence she was sitting in front of, and she posed out in public in her sultry costume. Selter rocked a one-piece bodysuit with a low-cut neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage. Since the bottom portion of the bodysuit essentially had no legs, Selter’s toned thighs were on full display. The bodysuit featured a silly hood with an animal face and ears on it, and Selter pulled it over her curled brunette locks.

Selter kept the accessories simple, rocking a watch, a small silver ring, and a pair of over-the-knee black high heel boots that added a dose of sex appeal to her costume. She brushed a curl back and stared straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

The second snap was even sexier as she rocked a race car driver outfit that consisted of a crop top and bottoms that displayed her famous booty. Again, she chose to add a pair of high heeled black boots to finish off the look.

She went patriotic with her third look, rocking a stars and stripes sports bra with barely-there bottoms and thigh-high white lace-up boots.

She also dressed up as a mermaid one year, complete with a colorful pink and green wig and bottoms that were so tight they looked painted on. In the final snap of the series, Selter proved that she could do scary as well as sexy in her Halloween attire. She rocked a black look with a crop top and tutu, but she upped the ante by transforming her face with skeleton makeup for a spooky vibe.

Selter’s followers loved the throwback costumes that showed off the brunette bombshell’s incredible physique, and the post quickly racked up over 137,000 followers within just six hours. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers to share what their favorite previous costume of hers was, and many weighed in in the comments section. Seeing all her previous costumes also had her followers excited for what the 2019 look would be.

“The anticipation for this years you just created for me is over the top exceptional,” one follower said.

Selter hasn’t yet revealed what her latest costume will be, so fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see what she goes with. The babe isn’t afraid to show off her sculpted physique in skimpy attire, as her latest video in which she posed in a minuscule bikini proves.