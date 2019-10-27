Sommer Ray Smells Her Hair & Rocks A Striped Bathing Suit

Sommer Ray has been promoting her brands on social media, with a sexy post on Friday meant to push her fitness and lifestyle subscription box, SommeThings. To do so, the fitness model-mogul wore her version of a business suit that did not include a shirt but that did include cut off trousers featuring raw edges because the pants had not been hemmed.

Saturday’s Instagram upload was a whole different story.

On October 26, Sommer rocked a striped, one-piece bathing suit that was cut up high on her hips and that featured a scooped back. The suit, which would likely be perfect for racing, was an item that has been offered via the 23-year-old’s Shop Sommer Ray online collection. The collection currently includes a belted version of a similar suit that was originally priced at $29.99 but that is now on sale for $15.

Sommer modeled her colorful bathing suit while rocking long French braids that she had been smelling and, via her caption, that the pulled-together strands were “delicious.” Her playful Instagram post, which was shared with her 22.9 million followers, included three different pictures, all of which were similar.

In the first pic, Sommer shot a coy glance at the camera. She wore a bit of makeup, including darkened brows, black liner, black mascara and a bit of bronzer. One hand, which was holding her braid, featured a number of rings and a couple of bracelets. She also wore small hoop earrings.

In the second snap, Sommer turned a bit further toward the camera, keeping that impish look in her eyes while giving the same braid more of a tug.

Then, in the third and last image of the upload, Sommer’s eyes belied laughter as she grabbed one braid with one hand and one with the other.

All of the pictures in the post were taken in front of a palm tree with green fronds serving as a natural frame for the delightful images.

Sommer’s Instagram followers and fans showed how much they enjoyed her most recent social media share, with more than 648,000 admirers liking the share within seven hours of it being uploaded. Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 interested parties wrote on the post.

Loading...

“Where’s the rest of ya,” asked one fan, who was referring to the fact that Sommer’s most recent Instagram share did not offer a full-length shot of the alluring fitness model.

“First post where she doesn’t show off her body???” stated another follower, who was also concerned about how the images were framed in the camera.

“Consider it sold out @sommerray,” said a third Instagram user, who was apparently talking about the striped swimsuit.

To keep updated about Sommer Ray and all her enterprises, follow the star on Instagram.