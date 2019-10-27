Alexis Clark Dons A Revealing Lace-Up Top To Show Off Assets In Latest Instagram Share

American Instagram model Alexis Clark is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on the photo-sharing website. To the delight of her fans and followers, the model does that quite often to remain in the limelight.

Taking to her page on Saturday afternoon, the model shared a sexy picture where she could be seen sitting in a car, looking at her lap. The model donned a revealing lace-up white top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as her taut stomach.

She wore her blond tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy. Some stickers could be seen pasted on her face. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is on her way to the party, glimpses of which could be seen in her Instagram Stories.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 320 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Hannah Palmer, Nina Nicole and Kelsey Gil, among others.

“Do you know that you are perfect?” one of her fans asked.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“Happiness is getting your post notification,” a third one wrote.

Prior to posting the hot picture, Alexis wowed her followers with yet another sexy picture where she could be seen rocking a skimpy black bikini, one that she pulled down to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Alexis wore her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to stay in line with the outdoor photo shoot.

Loading...

The model posed for the snap while sitting on a wooden bench with her legs wide open. She held a badminton racket in her hands, tilted her head slightly and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 55,000 likes and over 630 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post new snaps every week.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, the Miami native started posting her pictures on Instagram in March 2014. Since then, she has attracted more than 561,000 followers, a number that seems to be growing with each passing day.