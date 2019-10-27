‘Tall Girl’ Star Ava Michelle Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Her Mother On Instagram

Ava Michelle, 17, took to Instagram roughly 24 hours ago to wish her mother, Jeanette Cota, a happy birthday. For those who aren’t familiar with the name, the young actress recently joined the Netflix Originals family as the star of the teenage romantic comedy Tall Girl.

In her most recent Instagram post, Ava declared her mother was “the most amazing woman” she’d ever have the pleasure of knowing. She proceeded to shower her mother with all sorts of compliments before discussing just how giving her mother was. According to Ava, she was “incredibly lucky” to have Jeanette for a mother and cherished all of the time she got to spend with her.

Ava thanked her mother for encouraging her to be a strong person. She revealed that her mother was the reason she was able to keep going with things even when she didn’t want to. She also thanked her mother for turning her into a “good human.”

Michelle continued her post by declaring that her mother deserved everything the world had to offer before concluding the post by gushing about how much she loved her mother.

Her very sweet tribute to her mother came equipped with four snapshots. Each featured herself and her mother with vibrant smiles on their faces.

The young actress currently has an Instagram following of 1.4 million. So, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that the heartwarming post has accumulated so much love. In just 24 hours, her followers flooded the sweet post with over 200,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

Many of her followers were quick to echo the caption and wish Ava’s mother a very happy birthday. Some gushed over how beautiful both Ava and her mother were in each of the four pictures.

“No wonder you’re so gorgeous! Look at your momma!” One follower gushed.

Several of Ava’s followers opted to thank the young actress for taking the time to share such a sweet message to her mother with them as well.

The comments section of the post also contained the usual smattering of heart emoticons from those who weren’t sure what to say, but still wanted to show some love.

As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Ava took to Instagram to reveal that Tall Girl had quickly climbed to the top of the charts as one of the most popular movies in the streaming library. So, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn the young actress has gained nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram since the last time The Inquisitr reported on her following statistics roughly a month ago.