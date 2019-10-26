Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage And Chows Down On Bowl Of Pasta

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro recently shared a quadruple Instagram update with a sassy caption that had her followers simultaneously laughing and lusting after her lush curves.

In the first picture in the series, Kara sat in front of a big bowl full of pasta with a huge smile on her face. She twirled the pasta around her fork and held the plate steady with one hand as she glanced down at the bowl full of carbs. Kara rocked a black off-the-shoulder top from the brand Boohoo that flaunted her insane cleavage. She added a necklace to draw a bit more attention to her chest and finished off the look with a black hat. In the snap, Kara’s lower body wasn’t visible, but a sliver of skin could be spotted between her shirt and her bottoms.

Kara kept things sensual in the second snap, pouting her lips slightly as she held the pasta up to her mouth. In the third shot in the series, she kept things simple by striking a pose for the camera, and then her lush lips were slightly parted in the final shot as she twirled more pasta around her fork. While she didn’t specify exactly what kind of pasta she was eating, Kara added a twist to the name of a classic pasta dish by putting the phrase “Kara-bonara” in the caption of the post.

While simply eating a bowl of pasta may not seem that momentous, Kara’s fans loved the glimpse into her life, and the post received over 15,900 likes within just three hours. Kara’s fans shared their thoughts on the update in the comments section of the post.

“Looking so tasty,” one follower commented.

“Flawless,” another fan said.

One fan commented, “how can one be so fire.”

Another fan simply said “so beautiful!!!”

Kara seems to be loving the culinary-focused updates lately. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a video clip in which she wore a white lacy lingerie set and lounged in a walk-in shower. She adjusted the outfit in the post and sipped on some coffee before throwing the camera a super seductive look.

A few days before that update, she shared another snap of herself dining out at a restaurant. Instead of carbonara in front of her, though, she had a frothy cappuccino and told her followers she was feeling some major French vibes in her outfit.

Fans will have to follow Kara on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss out on any of her updates.