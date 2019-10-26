Lori Loughlin Reportedly Feels Like A Scapegoat In The College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is 'terrified' after being slapped with yet another charge in the college admissions scandal.

If she didn’t before, Full House star Lori Loughlin is now feeling the true extent of legal trouble she is in due to her alleged role in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were hit with yet another charge in regards to the case this past week. As a result, inside sources say the star is scared and feels like a “scapegoat” in this case, according to Desert News.

An inside source recently revealed that the actress feels the prosecution may be trying to make an example out of her as she has ultimately became one of the most famous faces of this scandal and has received a lot of wrath from the public for her alleged role.

“She is angry, she is sad, but most of all, she is terrified. It just gets worse and worse for her. And you have to remember: Nothing new has happened. They could have charged her with all of this last spring. But they waited. She feels like she is a scapegoat,” the source said.

The newest charge Loughlin and her husband face is bribery. They already both had charges for money laundering and conspiracy that they pleaded not guilty to. Now, if they are convicted, they could face years behind bars.

Even though Loughlin and her husband have agreed to fight these charges and try to prove their innocence, there is no denying that they have a difficult battle ahead of them. The same inside source pointed out that it won’t be easy for the couple to fight the federal government, who is already convinced of their guilt.

“They feel like this is David versus Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?”

Loughlin and Giannulli look guiltier than ever now that an email of Giannulli’s was leaked in which he said he had to “work the system” to get his daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He made this statement in an email to his accountant, in which he explains how he got his daughter into college. This outright admissions will hardly help his case.

The couple are accused of paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of this scandal, $500,000 to get them into college as falsely presented crew recruits.