Hannah Palmer Teases Fans In Skintight Minidress: ‘You Never Know When You Might Get Lucky’

Everyone else might be showing off their Halloween costumes this weekend, but Hannah Palmer is showing off her fabulous figure. In her latest update, Hannah flaunted her curves in a minidress that hardly contained her assets.

In the snap, Hannah appeared to be out on the town, sitting at a bar wearing a skintight, animal-print minidress. The tiny number featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neck that showed off Hannah’s cleavage. The dress had a pink lace trim along the neckline, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous chest. Hannah leaned against the bar — a pose that made it look as though she was about to spill out of the top of the dress. The dress hugged Hannah’s curves, highlighting her hourglass shape and her curvy hips.

Hannah wore a full face of makeup that included thick lashes, forehead and cheek contouring and a pink gloss on her lips. She opted for no accessories with the outfit. She wore her hair in loose waves tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a coy smile.

In the post’s caption, Hannah spoke to her males followers, telling them they never knew when they might get lucky, and should therefore be prepared by using Manscaped, a male grooming kit. Three bottles of the product sat next to her arm on the bar. The post might have been an ad, but most of her followers either did not notice or did not care — they were simply taken by how hot Hannah looked in the snap.

“Wonderful…no words,” said one follower.

“Oh my lord. So sexy. Absolutely gorgeous and perfect,” commented a second fan.

“Looking absolutely killer in that dress!!!” wrote a third fan.

“What a hottie,” a fourth admirer wrote.

There isn’t much that Hannah doesn’t look hot in. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she can rock just about any look. She has a tendency to flaunt her cleavage in many of her photos — something her male followers seems to love. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she let it all hang out in a bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline. She also showcased her curves in a flirty summer dress that put all eyes on her chest.

Hannah seems to know what her Instagram followers like to see. She is fast approaching one million followers on the platform.

