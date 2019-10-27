Lindsay Lohan Says There’s No Feud Between Her And Cody Simpson, Wishes Him & Miley Cyrus Well

Lindsay Lohan recently doubled down on a somewhat shady post that many fans felt were geared towards Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus.

The Mean Girls star created some drama with the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer when she posted a photo of him with her sister, Ali, per E! News. The actress then left a caption that referenced Simpson’s and Ali’s relationship, which fizzled out in 2018. While Lohan has since deleted the post, many of her Instagram followers felt that what she said was directly aimed at Simpson’s new relationship with Miley Cyrus.

“When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson,” Lohan wrote. “Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.”

Lohan then took some time to speak to TMZ over the matter. She shared that the post had nothing to do with Cyrus and that she has nothing but positive vibes for the two singers.

“I’ve always loved Miley Cyrus,” she said. “Cody is a great guy. I think, you know what, he and her look happier together than ever and I think that’s the most important thing, is being happy.”

This isn’t the first time that Lohan has made a comment that affected Cyrus. The Parent Trap recently commented on a photo of Cyrus’ soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Under a reposted photo of Liam and his brother, Chris on E! News‘ Instagram page, Lohan left a flirty comment about the Hunger Games actor. She shared that she meant that she met him before. Lohan’s comment came just weeks after Cyrus and Liam shared that they would be separating after one year of marriage.

Lohan and Simpson both appeared on The Masked Singer: Australia. Lohan was a host on the show, and guessed correctly that Simpson was the singer who won the competition. According to E! News, it was on the show that Lohan shared that the singer dated her sister, and also shared on the show that she bought him furniture at the time. Simpson later confirmed Lohan’s claims, stating that he didn’t have furniture at the time, so Lohan wanted to make him and her sister comfortable.

Simpson and Cyrus made headlines earlier this month when they were seen together on Instagram. Cyrus has shown Simpson serenading her on the social media platform, and the two have also sang duets together, which they’ve posted on Instagram Live. Before dating Simpson, Cyrus briefly dated her friend and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.