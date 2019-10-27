’90 Day Fiancé’: Tim Malcolm Teases Explosive Tell-All Special

There’s only one more episode left before the explosive two-part tell-all series of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and Tim Malcolm is teasing a mind-blowing reunion for the couples, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Tim appeared on the series with his Colombian girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona. The couple met online and Tim packed his bags and traveled to meet the woman of his dreams. When he arrived in Colombia, Tim admitted to the show’s producers that he didn’t expect Jeniffer to be as beautiful as she was. He said he was intimated by the woman’s looks and believed she was way out of his league. Tim’s lingering insecurities ultimately prevented him from having sex with the Colombian bombshell and viewers began speculating the man could be gay, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While chatting with the show’s producers, Jeniffer revealed that Tim wasn’t her usual type but said she hoped to find something real with the American man because she admired his heart and appreciated his generosity. As the season came to an end, Tim contemplated whether or not he should propose to the Colombian model, but ultimately decided to offer her a ring as a promise to continue working on their relationship.

When asked about his current relationship status, Tim remained tight-lipped and insisted fans will just have to tune in to find out what happens between him and Jeniffer. As for the tell-all, Tim said it will definitely be one for the books.

“The tell-all is coming soon and you do not want to miss it…it is really freaking good,” Tim said. “I can’t say anything but I will say that it won’t surprise me if it’s the most viewed tell-all of all time. It is going to go down in the history books. It is wonderful.”

“It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you’re gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects.”

It’s already known that Angela Deem, who appeared on the show with her fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi, was removed from the reunion special after getting into an argument with her fellow co-stars, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

According to the report, Angela got into an altercation with cast member Avery Mills, a 19-year-old woman who converted to Islam and is trying to move to Syria to be with her fiancé. Angela allegedly called Avery a “very bad Muslim,” and continued to bully the younger woman until she broke into tears. In the teaser for the upcoming reunion, Rebecca Parrott, who is also dating a Muslim man, is seen yelling at Angela in an attempt to defend Avery.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.