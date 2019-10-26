Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Nude Dress That Flaunts Her Curves

Anna Nystrom, a buxom blond who hails from Sweden, has managed to rack up an impressive 8.3 million followers on Instagram with her sizzling selfies. Nystrom doesn’t really don bikinis or skimpy lingerie all that often. Instead, she loves to tantalize her followers with clothing that clings to every inch of her curves without actually revealing all that much skin. The outfit she rocked in her latest Instagram update was the perfect example.

In her most recent post, Nystrom shared a selfie that she took in an all-white bathroom with stainless steel features throughout. Nystrom rocked a nude dress with long sleeves and ribbed fabric that almost looked painted on. Her booty was perched on the counter where the sink was, and she glanced over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. The dress seems to feature a belted detail to emphasize her hourglass physique, and though followers weren’t able to get a good look at the front of the dress, it’s safe to assume that Nystrom looked like a total smokeshow.

The blond bombshell typically wears her long locks down in soft curls, but for this particular snap she mixed it up by pulling her hair into a high ponytail. Her makeup was neutral and flawless, accentuating her natural beauty, and she held her cell phone in one hand to take a selfie of herself over her shoulder. She kept the caption of the post simple, revealing very little by just adding a heart emoji to explain the shot.

Nystrom’s followers loved the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 32,600 likes within just one hour. Her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the Swedish stunner’s beauty and ensemble.

“Gorgeous as always,” one follower said.

“I so want to be the counter top,” said another fan who couldn’t help but notice where she was sitting.

“Omg @annanystrom you’re so wonderful for words! You’re so stunning,” one fan commented.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” yet another fan added.

While yoga pants are certainly one of the staples in Nystrom’s wardrobe, she also loves a figure-hugging mini dress. Just yesterday, the babe shared a picture of herself in a black mini dress that left very little to the imagination and barely covered her booty.

The overall length of the nude ribbed dress from her recent post wasn’t visible because of the way Nystrom’s body was positioned, but it was likely just as sizzling hot as the black dress she previously wore.