‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Goes Au Naturel In New Instagram Snap

Chilean Instagram model Daniella Chavez, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her page and treated her 12.2 million fans to a hot new picture.

In the snap, Daniella could be seen posing in her birthday suit to celebrate day of her birth. She wore her hair down, opted for a full face of makeup, and accessorized with a dainty silver crown.

Even though the model censored her breasts with the help of her thighs, she flashed plenty of skin to titillate her fans.

Within seven hours of posting, the snap has amassed more than 164,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, which shows that the hottie is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Daniella’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Ana Lorde, Joselyn Cano, Dajana Gudić, and Dasha Mart, among many others.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in New York. In the caption, the model wrote an important message in Spanish. According to a Google translation, she wrote that she feels sorry for her country as it’s going through a hard time. That’s because large-scale protests have erupted across Chile and people have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of the Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

Daniella added that although her nude picture might draw criticism, as some people may not see it as appropriate in accordance with the timings, she wrote that life must go on.

As Daniella is popular for deleting her hot pictures from her timeline very often, many of her fans begged her not to do so, adding that the birthday suit pic is simply gorgeous.

Prior to sharing the hot snap, Daniella shared an Instagram video of the ongoing protests and wrote in the caption that she is proud of her fellow countrymen and women who have finally stood up to fight injustice.

As of this writing, and within less than a day, the video has been viewed more than 121,000 times. The model also shared a series of quotes and pictures in relation to the unrest in Chile.

Loading...

This shows that Daniella is not all about showing off skin on social media, but she really cares about her country of origin.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram snaps, she became famous after being named Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24-years-old.