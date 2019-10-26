Mitch McConnell Writes Off Impeachment Inquiry As ‘Kangaroo Court’ In New Facebook Ads

McConnell's team launched a series of Facebook ads on Thursday that slammed House Democrats for launching the impeachment inquiry into the president.

On Thursday, Sen. Mitch McConnell, who mostly sides with President Donald Trump on current controversies and policy proposals, joined the president’s public outcry against the House-led impeachment inquiry currently taking place on Capitol Hill — at least in a digital sense.

According to The Hill, McConnell’s team launched a series of new Facebook ads for fundraising purposes, each one of them captioned with a jab against House Democrats — including Speaker Nancy Pelosi — before closing with a call-to-action for a donation.

“Well Nancy Pelosi is conducting a kangaroo court over in the House, denying the president his due process rights that every American is entitled to,” McConnell says in the ad. “If I have your support, I hope you’ll donate now.”

One of the captions by McConnell’s team attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the impeachment investigation by saying “we cannot sit back and let the House Dems deny President Trump basic fairness and due process. Help me fight this kangaroo court!”

Another of McConnell’s ads point out the Senate resolution which formally condemned the impeachment inquiry — a resolution that gained the support of every Republican senator with the exception of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Susan Collins. The point-person for the resolution was one of Trump’s top Senate allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The new ads come in the wake of a set of ads run earlier in the month by McConnell’s campaign that focused on assuring his Kentucky supporters that he and the Republican-controlled Senate are a solid firewall that would prevent Trump’s removal from office, if the impeachment process successfully reached the chamber.

While the latest ads thoroughly slam House Democrats, they noticeably omit any discussion or thought on Trump’s interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call that eventually led to an anonymous whistleblower’s accusation that Trump pressured the foreign leader in an alleged quid pro quo exchange for political ammunition on former vice president Joe Biden.

That’s not a huge surprise, given McConnell’s alignment with the president and the fact that the Senate Majority Leader has been somewhat quiet on the issue, even recently telling reporters that he and the president haven’t even discussed the phone call or the events that transpired in its wake.

“We have not had any conversations on this subject,” McConnell said when questioned on the issue.

McConnell temporarily broke rank with the president earlier this week after Trump created a firestorm when he compared the impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” in a tweet. As reported by The Inquisitr, McConnell during a news conference called the president’s comparison “an unfortunate choice of words.”