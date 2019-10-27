Heidi Klum Drops A Blue Halloween Costume Clue, And Some Fans Think They’ve Figured It Out

Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween costume includes an exposed brain.

Heidi Klum went green last Halloween by dressing up as Princess Fiona from the Shrek film franchise, and it looks like her 2019 costume is going to have a blue hue.

On Saturday, Heidi took to Instagram to share her biggest clue yet about what her Halloween costume this year will be, and many of her fans think that they’ve figured it out. In a video that the supermodel shared with her 6.7 million followers, she’s rocking a very realistic exposed brain. However, it appears to be blue instead of pink, and the long hair attached to it is also blue.

Even though the color is wrong, many of Heidi Klum’s followers guessed that she’s going to dress up like one of the evil aliens from the campy Tim Burton movie Mars Attacks! for her 2019 Halloween bash. However, while the bug-eyed extraterrestrials in the 1996 film starring Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close did have exposed brains, they were much bigger than the fake one Heidi has perched atop her head. They also weren’t blue, and they didn’t have hair.

Still, an alien of some sort does seem to be one of the most popular guesses for Heidi’s 2019 costume.

“Some kind of ‘alien’…from Mars Attacks? Alien? Blue opera alien from The Fifth Element? Or Independence Day? Those are the guesses I’m seeing being suggested around town. Can’t wait!” read one response to her latest costume tease.

This isn’t the only recent clue that Heidi has dropped. On Friday, she revealed that she was having teeth fitting for her costume. She showed off her mouth apparatus, which appeared to be a gold grill that only covered up one side of her teeth. This update really seemed to have her followers stumped.

“Thinks she’s going for some mad max type thing?” wrote one fan.

” Glitter Gremlin?” another guessed.

The glitter was likely a reference to some of Heidi’s other recent Instagram posts, in which she’s covered with the sparkly stuff. However, according to E! News, the gallons of glitter were for a different Halloween party. She was supposed to be a human firework, and it looks like her costume exploded all over her husband Tom Kaulitz’s face.

Heidi’s grill also had a few fans guessing that she might be dressing up like Jared Leto’s version of the Joker from the Suicide Squad movie, but this wouldn’t explain the exposed brain.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heidi Klum has revealed that she and Tom Kaulitz are doing another couple’s costume this year after transforming into Shrek and Princess Fiona last Halloween. She also said that she’s going to have a hard time walking in her costume.

Heidi often dresses up like pop culture characters for Halloween, with some of her other past looks being the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video and Jessica Rabbit from the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit. However, many of her costumes aren’t based on specific characters. She’s also dressed up like an old woman, a giant human butterfly, and a robot. Fans will just have to wait and see whether she’ll be a recognizable character this year or if she’s going to transform into something that’s much harder to predict.