‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Dazzles Fans In Bright Blue Curve-Hugging Mini Dress

Camille Kostek gave her Instagram followers something to talk about on Saturday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a curve-hugging spaghetti strap blue dress. Camille opted to leave her jewelry at home for the evening and let the dress be the star of the ensemble. But, she did wear her golden tresses down around her shoulders in some glamorously effortless loose waves.

According to her caption, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl wore the eye-catching outfit to the opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood. She also marveled at the fact that the hotel is shaped like a guitar.

But it looks like many of her fans did not pay attention to the caption since they used the post as an opportunity to shower the 27-year old cheerleader-turned-model with praise.

“OMG this color on you!” one fan wrote.

“Such a beauty,” another gushed.

“Goddess,” a third fan commented.

“So stunning,” a fourth added.

Camille is likely used to getting this kind of attention from her fans as she consistently posts photos and videos that show off her enviable physical assets. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar compliments when she posted a photo of herself rocking a lacy bralette from Victoria’s Secret under a black satin shirt.

Being a Sports Illustrated cover girl has likely helped to solidify her career as a model but Camille is still known for being in relationship with former Boston Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Earlier this year Fox News asked her about her boyfriend’s reaction to the news and she said he was very supportive.

“I think the timing is so interesting,” she said. “Just a couple of months before I got the cover, Rob retired. And we both didn’t know that this was going to come. But it’s definitely cool for me to have him here to celebrate and see a little bit of what my life is like and the people that I work with… A relationship always feels good when you have your man supporting you.”

Loading...

According to a relationship timeline published by E! Online, Rob and Camille have been romantically involved since 2015. They reportedly started dating after Camille retired from the Boston Patriots’ cheerleading squad. He popped up on her Instagram page in September of that year in a black and white snap of her sitting on his lap. The attraction between them in the photo is palpable as they’re staring into each other’s eyes.

Fast forward a couple of years and they’re still together and seem very much in love.

For more of Camille’s gorgeous modeling photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.