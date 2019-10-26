Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Organizational Hacks

Kim Kardashian talks about keeping her sanity with four kids, a hectic career, and law school.

Kim Kardashian is currently running her career, going to law school, and taking care of four children all at the same time. While she doesn’t deny to having help from others, including nannies, assistants, her husband Kanye West, and other family members, there is no denying that her life is pretty hectic. Thus, she has a few key organizational hacks that she lives by that she recently shared, according to NBC News.

Her first hack is to keep her home as organized as possible at all times so she can quickly find whatever she needs without having to dig around. She also likes to lay out her workout clothes the night before so she won’t waste time picking out an outfit the next morning. This ultimately saves her some extra sleep and gets her out of the house and on the way to the gym faster every morning.

Despite her busy schedule, Kardashian wakes up at the crack of dawn and works out for an hour each morning with a trainer.

“I will lay my clothes out the night before so when I sleep in, I’ll wake up at 5:53 instead of 5:45, and I just know my outfit is there. I have a toothbrush and my toothpaste all ready to go laid out by my sink. I just have to brush my teeth and go to the gym,” the model said.

When it comes to workouts and other daily activities, Kardashian chooses to schedule all her necessary errands in close proximity to her Calabasas, California home. This is to allow her less time spent sitting in a car and more time doing what really matters in the mornings, like spending time with her kids as they prepare to head off to school.

“I make sure that I spend enough time doing the things that I really want to do, like waking my kids up, getting them ready for school, having breakfast with them and dropping them off at school, because those things will keep me sane when I’m overworked,” she said.

In total, Kardashian gets around six hours and 45 minutes of sleep every night.

Kardashian’s children include 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and 5-month-old Psalm. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian opened up in a recent interview about a parenting disagreement she and West have been having lately regarding their daughter North wearing makeup. While Kardashian was initially okay with it, West put his foot down, saying that his daughter can’t wear makeup until she is a teenager.