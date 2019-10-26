Erica Mena Flaunts Cleavage And Baby Bump In A Pink Two-Piece Sleepwear Set

Erica Mena is pretty in pink in a recent Instagram update.

The Love and Hip Hop star is basking in her pregnancy and is sharing all of her precious moments with her 4.5 million Instagram followers. In her latest post, she is sharing how her Friday nights have changed since she and her husband, Safaree Samuels, learned that they were expecting a baby. In the post, Mena is seen in a blush pink and white sleepwear set from Fashion Nova. She is seen smiling while reading a page from The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman. As she is seen beaming at the book, her makeup is flawless, adding foundation, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow and faux eyelashes. She also has her stunning engagement ring from Samuels on full display in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 100,000 likes. The post also received more than 1,100 comments under her post.

“Beautiful Mama,” one follower shared.

“I’m OBSESSED WITH YOU!!!” another follower exclaimed.

Mena also shared her more sultry side this past week on the photo-sharing app. In her post, Mena is showing off even more cleavage as she rocks a bright orange top with straps that are fastened onto her breast. Her black hair is in a half-up, half-down style as she smiles and shows off another stunning makeup look. In the post, she is showing off a smartwatch from itouch wearables. The watch is covered with a rose gold mesh band, which Mena showed off with a dazzling smile in the post.

At the time of writing, the stunning photo of Mena received more than 30,000 likes. The photo also received more than 100 comments under Mena’s post.

“Scorpio vibez always,” one follower said.

“That top tho,” another follower shared, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and Samuels both announced that they were having a baby earlier this month. Mena shared a photo of the two as they were topless and had white bottoms. The couple has since shared moments of their pregnancy, including their gender reveal. Samuels posted an Instagram video from the special event, where the couple found out alongside all of their guests that they were having a girl.

“I’ve been surrounded by women my whole life…. 1 more wont hurt,” Samuels said in the post. Thank you @suedenyc and my wife for enduring all this pain for our unborn child. We appreciate and love you.”