Daisy Keech Flaunts Flawless Figure In A Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Daisy Keech, who has attracted more than 1.4 million fans on Instagram with her hot pictures, recently took to her page and stunned her admirers with a brand new snap.

In the pic, the hottie could be seen rocking a red swimsuit that allowed her to show off her perfect physique, especially a glimpse of her perky breasts through the plunging neckline of the ensemble.

That’s not all, but the high-cut swimsuit also enabled the model to flaunt her well-toned thighs.

She styled her blond tresses into curls, opted for little to no makeup, and stared right into the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while in the caption, the model wrote that she is uncontrollable.

Within five hours of posting, the snap became an instant hit, racking up more than 119,000 likes and about a thousand comments in which fans could be seen singing praises for the model’s looks.

Some of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Yaslen Clemente, Mark Dohner and Olga Safari, among others.

“Daisy you’re so, so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I am obsessed with you,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan expressed his admiration for the hottie by calling her crazy beautiful.

“You’re crazy beautiful. You always leave me breathless!”

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “goddess,” “f*cking perfect and “unreal” to describe Daisy’s beauty.

Before sharing the swimsuit picture, Daisy treated her fans to a highly NSFW picture where she could be seen wearing a white see-through bra that she paired with a silver sparkly skirt and matching booties and hat in a typical cowgirl fashion.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the snap has garnered more than 132,000 likes and over 1,300 comments which proves that the model is, indeed very popular on the photo-sharing website. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

That apart, Daisy also shared two funny “before and after” pictures with her fans where she could be seen donning a revealing white top and a pair of jeans. In the first picture, Daisy looked stunning as she raised her arms and kept her hands behind her neck to strike a pose.

In the second one, however, she could be seen slouching on the floor, with her belly slightly popping out. She informed her fans that the second picture was captured after she ate a burger, fries and an Oreo milkshake.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Daisy is fond of showing off her booty on Instagram and claims that it’s 100% natural. In fact, she has branded herself for having the “first certified real booty” on the photo-sharing website.