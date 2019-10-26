Wendy Williams Opens Up About The Time Her Teenage Son Visited Her In A Sober House

Wendy Williams described the time 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. visited her in a sober house as a 'low point'.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams got emotional while describing some of the difficult times she’s endured in the past year. One of the lowest points was when her son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., visited her in a sober house. Williams openly admitted to spending time in the sober house in an effort to gain control over her addictions, according to Essence.

While the teen visited the sober house in support of his mother, Williams wished he hadn’t come. She said she didn’t want her son to see her in that state, cooped up in a room without doors, windows, or any form of entertainment. But it was reportedly her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who encouraged their son and Williams’ extended family to go visit her, much to her chagrin.

“It was like the lowest point. When I was locked away in the halfway house in Queens, my family actually came because he invited them. I’m like, ‘What are you doing!? I don’t want my family to see me in [a place with] no windows and no ceiling and no TV; laid up here, plotting. No! No”

“And then my son visited and sees his mother…,” Williams recalled, emotion filling her voice at the memory.

Williams compared the situation to actress Felicity Huffman’s husband William H. Macy and daughter going to federal prison to visit her this past weekend. The Desperate Housewives actress is free now but spent 11 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

“I wouldn’t want my family to see me in that particular condition…I wouldn’t want my kid to see me like that,” Williams said of Huffman, who was photographed in a green prison suit while walking over to her family members.

Hunter Jr. has been a rock for Williams throughout the past year, supporting her as she divorced from Hunter in April after he cheated on her and got another woman pregnant. Along with a messy divorce that played out before the public eye and struggles with addiction and substance abuse, Williams also has dealt with numerous health problems in the past year, including a thyroid condition.

She is now reportedly in a much better place and even got awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as The Inquisitr previously reported. At the ceremony, the star again opened up about the past year and sobbed while thanking her son for his constant support.